Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $53.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

OTEX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Open Text from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Open Text from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Open Text from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Open Text from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $41.89 on Friday. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $32.04 and a fifty-two week high of $45.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.13 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Open Text in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,321,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Open Text by 889.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,614,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147,818 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Open Text in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,857,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Open Text in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,856,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Open Text by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,177,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $340,088,000 after purchasing an additional 858,348 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

