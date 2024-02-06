Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Sold by Blue Square Asset Management LLC

Blue Square Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 10.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 16.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 1.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Ryanair by 16.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on RYAAY. Evercore ISI lowered Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Ryanair Trading Up 0.4 %

RYAAY traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,476. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.60. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $86.36 and a twelve month high of $138.46.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $0.08. Ryanair had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. On average, analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryanair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 1%. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.21%.

About Ryanair

(Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.