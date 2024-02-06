Safe 1-Day Volume Hits $178,438.39 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $3.55 or 0.00008237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $74.06 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Safe has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00121682 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00036378 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00021206 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002305 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

