Safe (SAFE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $74.23 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 6th. One Safe coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.56 or 0.00008316 BTC on exchanges. Safe has a total market capitalization of $74.23 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00122796 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00037033 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00021318 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 74.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002322 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About Safe

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 3.56034078 USD and is up 0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.