Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:SFE opened at $0.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08. Safeguard Scientifics has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.95.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFE. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after buying an additional 14,260 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 15.7% in the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 143,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 19,429 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 32,504.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 128,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.14% of the company’s stock.
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
