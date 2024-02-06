Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SFE opened at $0.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08. Safeguard Scientifics has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of Safeguard Scientifics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFE. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after buying an additional 14,260 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 15.7% in the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 143,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 19,429 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 32,504.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 128,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.14% of the company’s stock.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

