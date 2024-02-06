Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Salesforce from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $293.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $262.64.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CRM stock opened at $288.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $264.63 and a 200-day moving average of $230.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $159.65 and a 12-month high of $289.29. The firm has a market cap of $278.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.55, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.23, for a total transaction of $3,168,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,966,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,161,303,244.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $82,310,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.23, for a total transaction of $3,168,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,966,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,161,303,244.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,383,178 shares of company stock valued at $362,709,825. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

