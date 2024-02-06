Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Receives $31.56 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.56.

IOT has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Samsara in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Samsara from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Shares of IOT opened at $31.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.60 and a beta of 1.55. Samsara has a one year low of $14.26 and a one year high of $36.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.09.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $237.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.36 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Samsara news, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 270,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $9,599,240.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 92,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $2,944,456.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,141,459.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 270,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $9,599,240.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,937,298 shares of company stock worth $62,375,741. Corporate insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Samsara by 608.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 745,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,796,000 after purchasing an additional 640,321 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Samsara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Samsara by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,946,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,081,000 after purchasing an additional 126,011 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Samsara during the third quarter worth approximately $5,772,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Samsara by 188.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,318,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,500 shares during the last quarter. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

