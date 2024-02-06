Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.68.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Up 13.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sangamo Therapeutics

Shares of SGMO opened at $0.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $0.66. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $3.56.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 73,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 31,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 119.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 13,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.