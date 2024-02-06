Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 435.71% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.68.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sangamo Therapeutics
Sangamo Therapeutics Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sangamo Therapeutics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 17,052,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,168,000 after buying an additional 3,410,023 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 502.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,821,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 2,353,741 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,894,000 after buying an additional 1,898,292 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,775,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,175,000 after buying an additional 1,570,740 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,731,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,383,000 after buying an additional 1,205,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.
About Sangamo Therapeutics
Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sangamo Therapeutics
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Alphabet triggers a sell-the-news reaction: Time to buy the dip?
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- Is Humana’s pain HCA Healthcare’s gain?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Skechers stocks trips on inventory bloat, but there’s an upside
Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.