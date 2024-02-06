Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 435.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.68.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $99.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.04. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $3.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 17,052,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,168,000 after buying an additional 3,410,023 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 502.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,821,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 2,353,741 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,894,000 after buying an additional 1,898,292 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,775,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,175,000 after buying an additional 1,570,740 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,731,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,383,000 after buying an additional 1,205,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

