Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) PT Lowered to $26.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Cowen from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Schneider National from an outperform rating to an inline rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Schneider National from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Schneider National from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.79.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Schneider National

Schneider National Stock Down 1.2 %

Schneider National stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average of $26.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the second quarter valued at $49,649,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schneider National during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,894,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schneider National by 429,550.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 691,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,639,000 after purchasing an additional 691,577 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 268.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 689,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,200,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.