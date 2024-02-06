Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,656 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $12,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 135.1% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $88.21 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.40 and a fifty-two week high of $88.47. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.85.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.