Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by Blue Square Asset Management LLC

Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,583 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Blue Square Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $8,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SCHM traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $74.45. 78,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,768. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.53 and a 200-day moving average of $70.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.87 and a 12-month high of $76.07.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.