Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.33.

SAIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Science Applications International from $116.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

In other news, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $151,257.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,751.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Science Applications International news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total transaction of $509,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,033.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $151,257.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,751.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,233 shares of company stock worth $1,539,058. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter worth about $978,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 14.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 19.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter worth about $578,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 32.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Stock Down 1.2 %

SAIC stock opened at $127.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.71. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $95.43 and a 12 month high of $136.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.15.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

