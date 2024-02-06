Scotiabank Raises RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Price Target to $76.00

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $74.00 to $76.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RBA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares increased their target price on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RB Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

Shares of NYSE:RBA traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.24. 200,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,323. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31. RB Global has a one year low of $51.07 and a one year high of $68.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.53 and a 200 day moving average of $63.41.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.92 million. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RB Global will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Fandozzi sold 238,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total value of $14,824,105.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RB Global news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $72,138.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Fandozzi sold 238,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total value of $14,824,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,212 shares of company stock valued at $15,139,394 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 27,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 8,741 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of RB Global by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,320,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $645,007,000 after purchasing an additional 977,171 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of RB Global by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 982,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,550,000 after purchasing an additional 305,111 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in RB Global by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 12,305 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in RB Global by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 40,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

