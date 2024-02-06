Scotiabank Trims Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Target Price to C$18.50

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$18.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Laurentian raised Altius Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Altius Minerals from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.00.

ALS stock traded down C$0.13 on Tuesday, hitting C$17.17. 27,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,952. Altius Minerals has a 12-month low of C$17.12 and a 12-month high of C$23.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.08. The stock has a market cap of C$808.36 million, a P/E ratio of 45.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.07). Altius Minerals had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of C$17.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altius Minerals will post 0.346 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

