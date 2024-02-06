Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM) Holdings Raised by Westchester Capital Management LLC

Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,025,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,304,403 shares during the quarter. Screaming Eagle Acquisition comprises 1.5% of Westchester Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned 5.36% of Screaming Eagle Acquisition worth $52,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,249,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 347.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 231,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 179,500 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 631,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 64,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,964,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,011,000 after purchasing an additional 357,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

SCRM traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,985. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.50. Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $11.07.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

