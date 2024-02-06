Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.820-0.880 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $970.0 million-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. Sensata Technologies also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.82-0.88 EPS.

Sensata Technologies Trading Down 8.8 %

Shares of ST traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,669,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,603. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $53.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day moving average is $36.34.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $992.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

ST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 26.7% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 13.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

