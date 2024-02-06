Sepio Capital LP Acquires 666 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 51.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,603,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,047,844,000 after acquiring an additional 66,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,163,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,317,335,000 after purchasing an additional 66,422 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,306,000 after purchasing an additional 357,779 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,968,000 after purchasing an additional 46,001 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,268,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 1,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.13, for a total transaction of $776,647.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,658.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 1,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.13, for a total value of $776,647.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,658.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.89, for a total transaction of $4,148,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,751,205.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,881 shares of company stock worth $18,173,993 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TYL has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.79.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

TYL opened at $427.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.87. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.06 and a 1-year high of $451.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 115.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

See Also

