Sepio Capital LP Buys 2,080 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 246.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $551.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $528.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $514.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $593.17.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.06%.

TMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $610.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

