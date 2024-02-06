Sepio Capital LP Buys 362 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $683,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Danaher by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 141.2% during the second quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 553,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $137,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc grew its stake in Danaher by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 77,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,653,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

Danaher Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DHR stock opened at $245.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.30 and a 200 day moving average of $231.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $249.23.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 15.02%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.