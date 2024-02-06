Sepio Capital LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 34.4% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.8% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 68,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ELS stock opened at $66.99 on Tuesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.71.
We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.
