Sepio Capital LP Grows Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 308,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,815,000 after acquiring an additional 13,139 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $348,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 37,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $118.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $81.21 and a fifty-two week high of $119.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.89 and a 200 day moving average of $96.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5415 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.75.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

