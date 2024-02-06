Sepio Capital LP Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Block were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Block during the fourth quarter worth about $353,954,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Block by 104.0% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,623,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,189 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Block by 30.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,411,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,656 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 50.5% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,685,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Block Stock Down 3.0 %

SQ opened at $65.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.59. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $84.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of -140.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.53.

Insider Transactions at Block

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $154,407.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,008,330.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $154,407.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 290,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,008,330.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Roelof Botha bought 495,539 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,213,024.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 495,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,213,024.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 534,234 shares of company stock worth $27,185,614 and have sold 33,302 shares worth $2,258,303. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BTIG Research raised Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Block from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Block from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Block

Block Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.