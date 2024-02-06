Sepio Capital LP Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Markel Group during the first quarter valued at $148,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $549,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,575,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at $63,718,474.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 21 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,320.81 per share, with a total value of $27,737.01. Following the purchase, the director now owns 504 shares in the company, valued at $665,688.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKL. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,412.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MKL

Markel Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Markel Group stock opened at $1,418.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,421.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,446.23. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,186.56 and a 1-year high of $1,560.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.