Sepio Capital LP Has $2.07 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $216,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 84,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 41,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 38,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $191.89 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $205.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.00.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

