Sepio Capital LP Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total value of $4,188,011.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,562,659.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.79, for a total transaction of $1,358,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,847,782.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total transaction of $4,188,011.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,562,659.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,805 shares of company stock valued at $8,164,021 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FDS opened at $477.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $377.89 and a 12-month high of $487.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $462.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $446.60.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The firm had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 target price (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.