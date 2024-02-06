Sepio Capital LP Increases Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $477,435,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 19.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,399,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,201,000 after buying an additional 1,206,014 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth approximately $176,499,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,280,000 after buying an additional 674,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,713,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,956,000 after acquiring an additional 527,200 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $2,507,101.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 98,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,638,326.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total value of $1,315,021.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,861,842.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $2,507,101.32. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 98,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,638,326.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 555,610 shares of company stock worth $106,731,324 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW opened at $215.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.02 and its 200 day moving average is $170.84. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.56 and a fifty-two week high of $220.67.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SNOW

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.