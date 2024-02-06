Sepio Capital LP Sells 44,526 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 73.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,390 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 44,526 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lennar by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Lennar by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.53.

In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,304 shares of company stock worth $8,237,860. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN opened at $152.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.00 and a 200 day moving average of $127.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $94.11 and a 12 month high of $156.01. The company has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.53%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

