Sepio Capital LP Sells 589 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 69.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $39,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CMG. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $2,246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, October 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,301.89.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $2,470.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,294.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,065.80. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,470.05 and a 1 year high of $2,506.07. The firm has a market cap of $67.80 billion, a PE ratio of 58.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,870,779.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,189 shares of company stock worth $9,700,908 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

