Sepio Capital LP Sells 7,289 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,289 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.9% of Sepio Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after buying an additional 129,835,437 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,217,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,846,230,000 after acquiring an additional 882,830 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,237,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,432,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,746,989 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alphabet by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,961,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612,974 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,807.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,226,000 after purchasing an additional 54,077,519 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.75.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $26,584.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,846. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $26,584.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,674 shares of company stock valued at $16,162,276 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG stock opened at $144.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.26. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $155.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

