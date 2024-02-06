Sepio Capital LP Trims Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,760 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Workday in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $886,743.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,354,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total value of $376,779.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at $23,759,528.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $886,743.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,354,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 392,775 shares of company stock valued at $107,780,173 in the last three months. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday Price Performance

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $291.73 on Tuesday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.06 and a 12-month high of $298.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,215.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WDAY. JMP Securities increased their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.74.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

