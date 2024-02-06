Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,622 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its stake in Visa by 2.0% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,930 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 783,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $186,042,000 after acquiring an additional 14,022 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 43.0% during the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,857 shares of company stock valued at $24,966,149. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $274.25. 517,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,501,062. The company has a market capitalization of $503.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $262.82 and a 200 day moving average of $248.35. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.76 and a 1-year high of $279.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.