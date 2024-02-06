Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,994,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 156,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after purchasing an additional 29,173 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 14,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 606,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.84. The stock had a trading volume of 143,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,302. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.14 and its 200 day moving average is $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.67, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.48. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $101.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 261.15%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. StockNews.com upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

