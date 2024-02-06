Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.04 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 322.4% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PH traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $505.91. 72,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,498. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $457.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $421.84. The company has a market cap of $65.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $300.86 and a 12-month high of $514.85.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $480.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PH

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.