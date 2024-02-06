Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.37 Million Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,511 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,855 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $4,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 206.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.60.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.5 %

TD traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.48. 145,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,932,917. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.06. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $54.69 and a fifty-two week high of $70.67. The stock has a market cap of $105.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.7506 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.19%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Articles

