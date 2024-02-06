Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $6.25 Million Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,880 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,865 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $6,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,049,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 359.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,947,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,213,000 after purchasing an additional 14,823,508 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,277,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271,405 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 343.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,558,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2,536.9% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,936,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710,903 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $30,167.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,502,621.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wolfe Research raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.1 %

HBAN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.41. 1,767,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,704,572. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average is $11.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $15.62.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

