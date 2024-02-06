Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $9.75 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Hill Island Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 23,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $192.74. The company had a trading volume of 7,368,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,712,879. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $205.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.00.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

