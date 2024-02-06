Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,261 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of NiSource worth $5,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 6.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in NiSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in NiSource by 7.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 135,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 10.5% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,014,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,076,000 after purchasing an additional 382,569 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 2.4% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

In other NiSource news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $131,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.18. The stock had a trading volume of 330,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,825,425. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.22. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.14%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NI. StockNews.com cut NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.86.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

