Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 13,780 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,780 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $6,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,476,000 after acquiring an additional 12,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 69,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Vertical Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.79.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LYB traded up $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.58. 158,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636,011. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.18. The stock has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $81.24 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 77.28%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

