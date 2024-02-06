Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,678 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $5.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,750,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,381,149. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The firm has a market cap of $123.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.92 and a 200-day moving average of $158.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on UPS. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Argus lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.29.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

