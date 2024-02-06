Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 176 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $1,424,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Amgen by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 209,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 314,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $84,589,000 after acquiring an additional 20,354 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 14.6% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $323.50. 522,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,380. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $329.72. The company has a market capitalization of $173.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 63.97%.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. SVB Leerink upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.58.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

