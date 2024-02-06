Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 11,345 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $12,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total value of $9,147,659.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total value of $9,147,659.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,093.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,935 shares of company stock valued at $17,848,355 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ISRG. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $387.64. 402,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,562. The company’s fifty day moving average is $342.68 and its 200-day moving average is $312.13. The firm has a market cap of $136.58 billion, a PE ratio of 76.32, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.37. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.65 and a 52 week high of $388.62.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

