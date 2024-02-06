Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,919 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after acquiring an additional 25,509,390 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,674,385 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,482,271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906,353 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,204,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.95.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,161,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,283,438. The firm has a market cap of $178.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

