Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,365 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $10,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.92.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AMAT traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.08. 1,298,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,090,996. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.47. The stock has a market cap of $141.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.55. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $178.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

