Shell Asset Management Co. Has $14.20 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises approximately 0.6% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $14,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $551.50.

Shares of ROP stock traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $543.05. The company had a trading volume of 59,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,931. The company has a 50 day moving average of $540.21 and a 200 day moving average of $512.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.77 and a 1-year high of $562.69.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

