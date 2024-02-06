Shell Asset Management Co. Has $14.89 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.6% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 145,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,978,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 59,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,146,000 after buying an additional 10,005 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.79.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,388,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,060,547. The company has a market capitalization of $235.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

