Shell Asset Management Co. Has $5.95 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $10.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $840.63. 235,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,677. The company has a fifty day moving average of $771.35 and a 200 day moving average of $696.69. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $467.02 and a 12 month high of $900.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 30.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $793.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

