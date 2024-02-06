Shell Asset Management Co. Has $8.13 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 108,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $26,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 102.9% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on GILD. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.46.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.46. 2,151,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,351,337. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.83 and its 200-day moving average is $78.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $96.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.87 and a 52 week high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.