Shell Asset Management Co. Has $8.70 Million Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $8,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. State Street Corp increased its stake in MSCI by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,227,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,855,000 after purchasing an additional 82,761 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 13.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,042,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,653,000 after buying an additional 240,639 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,506,000 after buying an additional 46,934 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 11.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,570,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,741,000 after buying an additional 156,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 16.3% in the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,390,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $652,613,000 after buying an additional 194,606 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI stock traded down $3.33 on Tuesday, reaching $580.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,557. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $548.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $531.22. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $451.55 and a 12-month high of $617.39. The firm has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 103.00% and a net margin of 45.42%. The company had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $584.21.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

