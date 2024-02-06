Shell Asset Management Co. Has $9.01 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,030 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,962,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,718,427,000 after acquiring an additional 866,600 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 96,490.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Danaher by 20.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,366,677,000 after buying an additional 2,377,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,459,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,221,386,000 after buying an additional 559,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Danaher by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,183,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,030,327,000 after buying an additional 502,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Danaher Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.02. The company had a trading volume of 598,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,147. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $181.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $249.23.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.02%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

